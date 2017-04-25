Tyson Foods acquires Advancepierre Foods

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) acquires AdvancePierre Foods Holdings (NYSE:APFH) for $40.25 per share.

The total enterprise value of the transaction is approximately $4.2B, including $3.2B in equity value and $1.1B in assumption of AdvancePierre debt.

Funds affiliated with Oaktree Capital Management, which own ~42% of the outstanding shares of AdvancePierre common stock, have entered into a tender and support agreement with Tyson.

"The addition of AdvancePierre aligns with our strategic intent to sustainably feed the world with the fastest growing portfolio of protein packed brands," says Tyson CEO Tom Hayes.

The deal is expected to be immediately accretive to Tyson's EPS.

APFH +9.08% premarket to $40.00.

