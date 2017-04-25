Novartis Q1 sales down 1%; non-GAAP EPS down 3%; shares ahead 2% premarket

Novartis (NVS +1.6% ) Q1 results: Revenues: $11,539M (-0.5%); Innovative Medicines: $7,692M (-0.5%); Sandoz: $2,430M (-0.6%); Alcon: $1,417M (-0.6%).

Oncology: $2,856M (-5.7%); Ophthalmology: $1,321M (-3.6%); Immunology & Dermatology: $844M (+36.1%); Neuroscience: $746M (+2.1%); Respiratory: $364M (+5.2%); Cardio-Metabolic: $88M; Established Medicines: $1,473M (-8.7%); Pharmaceuticals business unit: $4,836M (+2.9%).

Operating Income: $1,922M (-21.6%); Net Income: $1,665M (-17.2%); EPS: $0.70 (-16.7%); Non-GAAP EPS: $1.13 (-3.4%); Quick Assets: $8,237M (+5.9%); CF Ops: $2,045M (+32.6%).

Key Product Sales: Gilenya: $722M (+3.4%); Gleevec/Glivec: $544M (-34.8%); Lucentis: $445M (-1.5%); Tasigna: $411M (+7.6%); Cosentyx: $410M (+133.0%); Sandostatin: $385M (-4.0%); Afinitor/Votubia: $344M (-6.3%).