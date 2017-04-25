Futures up on Trump tax talk

Stock index futures are pointing to further gains for U.S. markets, although much softer than the large gains predicted yesterday. Dow +0.3% ; S&P 500 and Nasdaq +0.2% .

Investors are assessing quarterly earnings from corporate heavyweights, while awaiting a major tax plan from President Trump.

Oil is up 0.1% at $49.28/bbl, gold is 0.4% lower at $1272/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 3 bps to 2.31%.

