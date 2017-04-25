Rite-Aid fiscal Q4 top line up 3%; earnings down 132%; cash flow ops down 82%; shares up 5% premarket on guidance beat

Rite-Aid (NYSE:RAD) fiscal Q4 results ($M): Revenues: 8,541.4 (+3.3%); Retail Pharmacy: 7,120.4 (+4.3%); Pharmacy Services: 1,510.8 (-1.3%).

Net Income: (21.1) (-132.2%); Non-GAAP Net Income: (3.2) (-104.3%); EPS: (0.02) (-133.3%); Non-GAAP EPS: (0.00) (-100.0%); CF Ops: 60.4 (-81.6%).

CEO John Stanley says, “We remain confident that the completion of our proposed merger with Walgreens Boots Alliance is in the best interest of Rite Aid shareholders, customers and associates. However, despite our team’s continued focus on growing our business, the extended duration of the merger process is having a negative impact on our results. In addition, we continue to face reimbursement rate challenges that we have been unable to offset with drug cost reductions. As we remain actively engaged in discussions with the Federal Trade Commission to gain regulatory approval for the merger, we are also taking steps to review our ongoing strategy, reduce costs and make necessary changes to our business to improve our performance going forward.”