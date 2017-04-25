Caterpillar leaps after crushing estimates

Excluding restructuring costs, Q1 2017 profit per share was $1.28, double first-quarter 2016 profit per share excluding restructuring costs of $0.64 per share.

"Our team delivered outstanding operational performance and, for the first time in more than two years, same quarter sales and revenues increased," said CEO Jim Umpleby. "We're also benefiting from our significant cost reduction and restructuring actions."

Increased guidance for 2017: Full-year earnings of $3.75 per share excluding restructuring costs (vs. $2.90 per share). Revenues are expected to be $38B-$41B (vs. $36B-$39B).

CAT +5.2% premarket

Q1 results