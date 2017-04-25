Google's Waymo taking another big step

Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) self-driving car unit is set to dramatically expand its testing efforts by making hundreds of autonomous vehicles available to families and commuters in the Phoenix area, writes Tim Higgins in the WSJ.

The "Early Rider" program would be the first public trial for the company after putting in more than 2.5M miles on city roads since 2009. Waymo will begin taking applications today.

Waymo already has 100 Chrysler-Pacifica self-driving minivans on the road and plans to add another 500.