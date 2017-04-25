Capstone Companies raises Q1 revenue expectations

Capstone Companies (OTCQB:CAPC): now expects Q1 revenue of ~5.5M vs. prior guidance of $4.1M.

Strong backlog continues for orders of new products to be available at retail in Q1 & Q2 2017.

CEO Stewart Wallach: “Our 2017 Q1 revenue expectations further validate the momentum our Company is experiencing. At the close of Q1, we will have had four consecutive record quarters yielding trailing 12 month revenues of an estimated $34.5M. Importantly, the Company backlog continues to grow and remain strong supporting Q2 and Q3.”