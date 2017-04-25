McDonald's rallies after comparable sales shine

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) reports global comparable-store sales increased 4.0% in Q4. Total revenue was down 4%, impacted negatively by five percentage points from F/X swings.

Comparable-store sales increased 1.7% in the U.S. to top the consensus estimate for a 0.8% drop. The All Day Breakfast menu, Big Mac promotions and beverage deals all helped to bring in traffic.

International Lead Markets segment comparable-store sales rose 2.8% vs. +1.7% expected, while comparable sales increased 3.8% in the High Growth Markets segment vs. +2.7% expected.

The company reported operating income of $2.03B, which also topped consensus estimates.

"There's a sense of urgency across the business as we take actions to retain existing customers, regain lapsed customers and convert casual customers to committed customers, notes CEO Steve Easterbrook.

Previously: McDonald's beats by $0.14, beats on revenue (April 25)