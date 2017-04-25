Spurned suitor Ashford Trust reacts to FelCor/RLJ deal

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) notes that the accepted all-stock offer from RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) equates to $8.01 per FelCor (NYSE:FCH) share based on the recent close. Ashford's most recent (April 20) cash and stock offer for FelCor had been valued at $8.22.

Also, while FelCor accepted an all-stock deal with RLJ, it had pushed hard for an all-cash bid from Ashford.

Other than noting disappointment with the outcome, the release from Ashford gives no hint of whether it plans to battle further.