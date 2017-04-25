Analysts say Akron/Fresenius deal fairly priced

Yesterday, Fresenius Kabi agreed to acquire Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) for $34/share (~$4.3B) plus the assumption of ~$450M of debt.

Piper's David Amsellem: Merger makes sense and $34 price is "reasonable" but lower that recent deals. Would not be surprised to see another bidder emerge.(Neutral/$34).

Jefferies' David Steinberg: Price "modestly below" price/sales multiple paid for injectable generics deals in the past decade. Sees low probability of competitive bids. (Hold/$34).

Leerink's Jason Gerberry: Deal is fairly priced, should close in early 2018, unlikely a competitive bidder will emerge. (Market Perform/$34).

Source: Bloomberg