3M raises outlook for 2017

Net income of $1.32B, or $2.16 per diluted share, vs. $1.28B, or $2.05 per diluted share a year ago.

Organic local-currency sales: Industrial +5.7%; Electronics and Energy +11.5%; Safety and Graphics +4.8%; Health Care +3.1%; Consumer +1.2%.

"The 3M team delivered a strong start to 2017, marked by organic sales growth of 5% - with positive growth in all geographic areas," said CEO Inge Thulin.

Returned $1.4B to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases.

Updated its outlook for 2017: Earnings are expected to be in the range of $8.70 to $9.05 per share (vs. $8.45-$8.80), with organic local-currency sales growth of 2%-5% (vs. 1%-3%).

MMM +0.2% premarket

Q1 results