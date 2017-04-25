More on AutoNation's Q1

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) reports same-store sales rose 0.3% in Q1.

New vehicle revenue flat Y/Y at $2.8B for the quarter.

Used vehicle revenue flat at $1.24B.

Parts and service revenue rose 3% to $845.1M.

Segment revenue: Domestic: $1.8B (-2.6%); Import: $1.63B (-2.6%); Premium luxury: $1.62B (+5%).

Gross margin rate -10 bps to 16%.

Segment income: Domestic: $61M (-21%); Import: $72M (-6%); Premium Luxury: $81M (-3%).

Operating margin rate fell 10 bps to 4%.

Retail new vehicle unit sales slipped 0.5% Y/Y to 136,406.