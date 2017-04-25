TreeHouse Foods sells soup and infant feeding business

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) announces the sale of sell its soup and infant feeding business to PE-owned Riverbend Foods LLC for an undisclosed amount.

The company says the transaction will have a negligible impact on the ongoing operating income.

The transaction is expected to close in Q2 or Q3.

"As we continue to deliver on our promise of transformation and shareholder value creation, it is important that we focus our portfolio and enhance our approach toward resource allocation," says TreeHouse CEO Sam Reed.

Source: Press Release