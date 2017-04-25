Liberty Property Trust guidance edges higher

Q1 NAREIT FFO of $90.7M or $0.60 per share vs. $93M and $0.62 one year ago, with FFO falling amid $1.2B of property sales last year.

Same-store operating income up 1.2% Y/Y on a cash basis, up 0.7% straight line. For the industrial portfolio, operating income up 2.4% on a cash basis; for the office portfolio down 4.9%, driven by two expected tenant move-outs - 70% of this space has been resigned, beginning mid-year.

The midpoint of full-year NAREIT FFO per share guidance is lifted to $2.47 from $2.46.

Conference call at 1 ET

Previously: Liberty Property Trust beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (April 25)

LPT flat premarket