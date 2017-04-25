Catabasis Pharma's edasalonexent slows rate of functional decline in DMD boys in mid-stage study; shares ahead 29% premarket

Nano cap Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) is up 29% premarket on robust volume in response to the presentation of data from Part B of its Phase 2 clinical trial, MoveDMD, assessing edasalonexent in boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The results were announced at the American Academy of Neurology 69th Annual Meeting in Boston.

In January, the company reported that MoveDMD failed to show a treatment benefit over placebo. The functional data presented at AAN show a numerical improvement, but none are statistically significant since the study was not powered to demonstrate it for these parameters.

DMD boys treated with edasalonexent for 12 weeks experienced a 50% slower rate of decline in the 10-meter walk/run test, a 45% slower rate of decline in time to stand and more than 50% reductions in the rates of decline in the 4-stair climb, North Star Ambulatory Assessment and Pediatric Outcomes Data Collection Instrument assessment.

The company plans to report interim results from the open-label extension phase (Part C) of MoveDMD next quarter. It will determine the next development steps after completing additional data analyses.

Edasalonexent inhibits a protein activated in DMD called NF-kB which plays a key role in inflammation and fibrosis.

