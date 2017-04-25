Analysts positive on M&A potential for Coach

UBSD maintains a bullish view on Coach (NYSE:COH), keeping the retailer lined up as one of its top picks and rated at Buy.

Analyst Michael Binetti thinks M&A opportunities give Coach some upside. Buckingham Research hit the same theme in a note to its clients, saying the math works out for Coach to acquire Jimmy Choo (OTCPK:JYMHF).

Last week, Jefferies reiterated its Buy rating and $53 price target on Coach. The firm also thought M&A was in the mix for Coach.

Shares of Coach closed at $39.30 yesterday vs. a 52-week range of $34.07 to $43.71.