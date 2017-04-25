Government shutdown could impact defense industry

A federal government shutdown could result in major furloughs at the DoD and even disrupt the production of weapon systems, according to experts.

Major U.S.-based defense contractors rely on the Pentagon for the bulk of their revenue and any prolonged slowdown in federal government spending or a halt in key reimbursements could force them to announce furloughs of their own.

There's also exposure for subcontractors and suppliers, including small or medium-sized businesses more sensitive to the disruption in cash flow.

