More on Anixter's Q1

Anixter (NYSE:AXE) reports organic net sales rose 4% in Q1.

Network & Security Solutions net sales up 3.8% to $984.9M.

Electrical & Electronic Solutions net sales expanded 4.2% to $527.4M.

Utility Power Solutions net sales advanced 6.2% to $383.5M.

North America net sales increased 3.6% to $1.57B.

Gross margin rate slipped 40 bps to 20%.

Adjusted operating margin rate grew 10 bps to 4.1%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin +10 bps to 4.7%.

The company expects Q2 organic sales growth in the 1.5% - 3% range.

FY2017 Guidance: Organic sales: +2% to +4%; Cash flow from operation: $200M to $220M; Capex: $40M to $50M.