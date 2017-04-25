More on Anixter's Q1

Anixter (NYSE:AXE) reports organic net sales rose 4% in Q1.
Network & Security Solutions net sales up 3.8% to $984.9M.
Electrical & Electronic Solutions net sales expanded 4.2% to $527.4M.
Utility Power Solutions net sales advanced 6.2% to $383.5M.
North America net sales increased 3.6% to $1.57B.
Gross margin rate slipped 40 bps to 20%.
Adjusted operating margin rate grew 10 bps to 4.1%.
Adjusted EBITDA margin +10 bps to 4.7%.
The company expects Q2 organic sales growth in the 1.5% - 3% range.
FY2017 Guidance: Organic sales: +2% to +4%; Cash flow from operation: $200M to $220M; Capex: $40M to $50M.