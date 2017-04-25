Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

CATB +27% on announcing additional favorable results across multiple functional assessments in the MoveDMD trial.
CANF +23% on announcing that Barzilai Medical Center's Institutional Review Board has approved the Phase III ACRobat trial protocol and patient enrollment for the study at the 627-bed hospital in Ashkelon, Israel.
CTIC +16% on agreeing to expand their existing license and development collaboration agreement for PIXUVRI.
UIS +14%.
CAPR +12% on announcing positive top-line results from a safety and exploratory efficacy analysis of six-month data from the randomized 12-month Phase I/II HOPE Clinical Trial of CAP-1002.
LLNW +11%.
QURE +9%.
STRP +8% on an unsolicited offer from a multi-national telecommunications company to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Straight Path for $104.64 per share.
IDRA +6%.
TGTX +5%.