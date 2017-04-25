Tyson Foods to sell dessert assets

Tyson Foods (TSN +1.9% ) discloses that it started the process of looking to divest its Sara Lee frozen bakery, Kettle and Van’s businesses.

"The businesses we’re exploring to sell include well-respected brands, operations and product lines," says CEo Tom Hayes.

"With our protein-focused strategy, we believe other companies may be better positioned to unlock their value over time," he adds.

Earlier today, Tyson made a strong protein move with the acquisition of AdvancePierre Foods.

