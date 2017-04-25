Stocks open strong as several Dow components beat earnings expectations

Stocks add to yesterday's rally in the early going after several major companies reported better than expected quarterly results; Dow +0.9% , S&P +0.5% , and Nasdaq +0.4% and breaking above 6,000 for the first time.

The Dow's gains are outsized, as Caterpillar, McDonald's, DuPont and 3-M beat both top and bottom line estimates, while Coca-Cola reported better than expected revenues but missed earnings expectations.

Adding to bullish sentiment are reports that Pres. Trump may hold off on his promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico in order to avoid a government shutdown, as well as other reports that indicate Trump will seek to cut the corporate tax rate to 15%.

European markets are extending yesterday's huge Macron-fueled rally, with France's CAC +0.3% , U.K.'s FTSE and Germany's DAX +0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei rallied +1.1% and China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.2% .

U.S. Treasury prices are lower across the board, leaving the benchmark 10-year yield 3 bps higher at 2.31%.

Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil -0.3% at $49.09/bbl.

Still ahead: new home sales, consumer confidence, Richmond Fed manufacturing