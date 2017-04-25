Dole Food preps for IPO

Dole Food Company files for an IPO at a placeholder amount of $100M. It's a return to the public for Dole after CEO David Murdock bought it out in 2013.

S-1 dive: "Since going private, we have undertaken significant cost savings measures and divestment of non-core assets. We have also made significant improvements across our global supply chain, particularly in the form of farm acquisitions and the delivery of three new West Coast vessels."

Last year, the food giant reported revenue of $4.51B and a net loss of $23M.

Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank Securities are the underwriters on the offering.

No trading symbol was listed in the filing.

Related food sellers: FDP, SNAK, KHC, Mott's (NYSE:DPS), Mussleman's (Knouse Foods).

SEC Form S-1