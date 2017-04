Tupperware Brands (TUP +11.8% ) pops after topping Q1 estimates by a comfortable margin and setting favorable guidance.

The company sees Q2 EPS of $1.17 to $1.22 vs. $1.19 consensus and FY17 EPS of $4.67 to $4.77 vs. $4.56 consensus.

Strong demand in Brazil, China, Mexico and South Africa is helping turn the tide for Tupperware.

The strong read on sales and profit was enough to push Tupperware to a new 52-week high of $73.50.

