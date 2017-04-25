Voyager's Parkinson's candidate VY-AADC01 shows dose-dependent effect in early-stage study, investors unimpressed; shares slip 2%

Thinly traded micro cap Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR -2% ) is on the outside looking in at the market's early session rally. Shares are down on light volume in apparent reaction to its announcement of results from its Phase 1b study of gene therapy VY-AADC01 in advanced Parkinson's disease. The data were presented at the American Association of Neurological Surgeons Meeting in Los Angeles.

Treatment with VY-AADC01 produced dose-dependent improvements in functional and quality-of-life measures, specifically the Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale (UPDRS) and the 39-item Parkinson's Disease Questionnaire (PDQ-39).

Results at month 12 for Cohort 1 (n=5) and Cohort 2 (n=3) showed improvements in UPDRS-IV total score of 24% and 36%, respectively. Improvements in PDQ-39 total score were 10% and 75%, respectively.

