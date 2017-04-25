Barrick Gold -10%, cuts production outlook after Veladero spill

Barrick Gold (ABX -9.8% ) plunges after reporting weaker than expected Q1 earnings and revenues and lowering its 2017 gold production forecast.

ABX trimmed its 2017 gold production outlook to 5.3M-5.6M oz. from 5.6M-5.9M oz., with two-thirds of the reduction driven by the sale of 50% stake in its Veladero mine in Argentina, which is expected to close at the end of Q2, and the rest due to a guidance cut at Veladero due to the recent spill; guidance for 2017 gold costs, copper production and costs, and capex were left unchanged.

ABX says it now expects full-year production at Veladero of 630K-730K oz. of gold, at all-in sustaining costs of $890-$990/oz., vs. its previous forecast of 770K-830K oz. at all-in sustaining costs of $840-$940/oz.

Q1 gold production totaled 1.31M oz., at a cost of sales applicable to gold of $833/oz. and all-in sustaining costs of $772/oz.

Morgan Stanley's Evan Kurtz, who has an Equal Weight rating on the shares and a $15 price target, says ABX's production outlook was "largely expected, but carries some risk."