More on JAKKS Pacific's Q1

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) reports operating loss in Q1, in part due to incremental overhead and startup costs associated with our C’est Moi makeup and skincare product line as well as increased testing costs related to the expansion of sales of certain products in International markets,

Gross margin rate fell 70 bps to 31.8%.

SG&A expense rate grew 230 bps to 34.3%.

Inventory -10.6% Q/Q to $67.5M.

For FY2017, the company expects higher net income, EPS and adjusted EBITDA on lower net sales vs. FY2016.