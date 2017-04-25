Guidance helps lift JetBlue and peers

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) is higher after knocking out a Q1 profit beat.

Key metrics for Q1: Revenue passenger miles +3.9%, capacity +4.2%, load factor -30 bps to 83.9%, passenger revenue per available seat mile -5.8%, yield per passenger mile -5.5%, operating expenses per available seat mile +10% (+3.3% ex-fuel), realized fuel price +44% Y/Y to $1.69.

The airline sees Q2 capacity growth of 4% to 6% and a Q2 passenger revenue per available seat mile increase of 3% to 6%.

The better-than-anticipated PRASM guidance from JetBlue appears to be giving a little lift to SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) and Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in early trading.

