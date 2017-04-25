Akzo Nobel backs Burgmans, still studying PPG offer

Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:AKZOF, OTCQX:AKZOY) Chairman Antony Burgmans tells shareholders at the company's annual meeting that it is not yet ready to respond to PPG Industries' (NYSE:PPG) new €26.9B takeover proposal.

Burgmans says "such matters take time" to decide and there would be limited room at the meeting to discuss the offer; Akzo's boards have rejected two previous offers by PPG.

Before the meeting, Akzo said it rejected a request from a group of shareholders led by Elliott Management to call an extraordinary meeting to discuss Burgmans' dismissal.