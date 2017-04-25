Supervalu +10% off profit beat

Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) spikes after the grocery chain showed margin improvement in FQ4. Gross margin came in at 15.0% of sales vs. +14.4% consensus.

"We finished fiscal 2017 with momentum in our wholesale business and an improved balance sheet resulting from the sale of Save-A-Lot," notes CEO Mark Gross.

Shares of Supervalu are up 9.84% after the profit beat to trade at their highest level since January.

