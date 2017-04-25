Wabash National rips 12% gain after earnings

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) spikes after a Q1 profit beat.

Gross margin arrived up 140 bps Y/Y at 17.8% of sales. Operating EBITDA margin was up 180 bps to 13.4$ of sales during the quarter.

Wabash CEO Dick Giromini's industry look: "Backlog grew once again, coming in at a seasonally and historically strong $863 million, continuing to support our long-standing belief that trailer fleet age, regulatory compliance requirements, and customer profitability provide strong support for a continued favorable demand environment."

Shares of Wabash are up 11.89% to $22.78 and traded at a 52-week high of $22.82 earlier.

