GE cut to Neutral from Buy at BofA Merrill Lynch

General Electric (NYSE:GE) is downgraded to Neutral from Buy with a $31 price target, cut from $35, at BofA Merrill Lynch, which says investors should move to the sideline until earnings expectations are brought down.

BofA believes GE is well positioned in the long-run as the reinvestment cycle and strategic acquisitions such as Alstom and Baker Hughes "pay off in the form of outgrowth vs, peers and runway on margin expansion, [but] we do not see the stock outperforming in the face of negative earnings revisions and an expected larger cut to 2018 expectations yet to come."

The firm thinks 2016 probably marked the peak of U.S. power gen capex, "which will likely weigh on GE’s growth in the power end market over the coming years," and its forecast calls for a 5% capex decline in 2017 with another 3% decline in 2018.