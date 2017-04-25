Valero CEO sees Q2 biofuel costs as a "significant headwind"

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) sinks ~2.5% as Chairman and CEO Joe Gorder says he expects costs for renewable fuel credits to drag on the company's returns in Q2.

"While RIN prices have declined relative to 2016, there is still a significant headwind for the quarter... At this level, RINs expense remain an issue for us, so we continue to work with regulators," Gorder says in this morning's earnings conference call.

Gary Simmons, VLO senior VP of international operations and system optimization, said during the call that VLO is not ready to revise its forecast for RINs for 2017; VLO has said it expects to spend an amount similar to the $749M spent in 2016 to meet U.S. renewable fuel requirements.

VLO's Q1 earnings came in ahead of estimates; Q1 biofuel blending costs were $146M, which was $15M lower than in the year-ago quarter.