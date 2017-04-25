Fifth Third drops 1% after Q1 results; total loans down 1% from last year

Q1 net income of $290M or $0.38 per share down from $311M and $0.40 a year ago, but topped estimates by a penny. Share float fell 3% to 750M.

Total loans and leases of $92.8B down 1% from Q4, down 1% Y/Y.

ROA of 0.88% down 5 basis points Y/Y; ROTCE of 9.3% down 60 bps. CET1 capital (fully phased) of 10.66% up 94 bps.

Net interest margin of 3.02% up 16 bps for the quarter, up 11 bps Y/Y. Efficiency ratio deteriorates to 67.4% from 63.8% a year ago.

Net charge-offs of $89M, up $16M from Q4, down $7M from a year ago; NCO ratio of 0.40% down 2 basis points Y/Y; portfolio NPA ratio of 0.79% down 9 bps.

Tangible book value per share of $16.89 up 2% during quarter, up 3% Y/Y.

