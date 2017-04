Flagstar Bancorp +2.15% after Q1 beat

Q1 net income of $27M or $0.46 per share vs. $39M and $0.54 one year ago, but topping estimates by $0.08.

ROA of 0.8% down 40 basis points Y/Y; ROE of 7.9% down 430 bps; efficiency ratio of 76.8% deteriorates 230 bps.

Net interest income of $83M vs. $79M a year ago; NIM of 2.67% flat from Q4, up one basis point Y/Y. Average loans held for sale of $3.3B up 13% Y/Y; average loans held for investment of $5.6B down 1%. Average deposits of $8.8B up 9%.

Provisions of $3M vs. a benefit of $13M a year ago.

Noninterest income of $100M vs. $105M a year ago; noninterest expense of $140M vs. $137M.

Previously: Flagstar beats by $0.08, misses on net interest income (April 25)