Next-gen McDonald's looks to take U.S. market share

The read from McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) CEO Steve Easterbrook on the chain's momentum in the U.S. was positive during today's earnings call.

Easterbrook noted that traffic challenges still remain, but pointed to a 2% increase in U.S. menu prices by the end of the quarter.

The exec thinks the new mobile order and pay feature will help boost traffic as it rolls out over the next few years.

The modernization push at McDonald's will continue -- with fresh beef, kiosks, all-day breakfast expansion, and menu innovation are all on the plate. In a very interesting development, Easterbrook says a number of U.S. cities will see delivery during this quarter via UberEats (online ordering platform).

Shares of McDonald's pushed even higher after the earnings call, crossing over $140 for the first time ever and peaking at $141.12. The Golden Arches currently trade up 4.94% and are up 16% YTD.

Burger sector chat: Any thoughts on how the modernization push at McDonald's could impact other burger segment chains (SONC, HABT, SHAK, QSR, WEN, BH, GTIM, Carl's Jr. Hardees, Dairy Queen, Smashburger, Fatburger, In-N-Out, Five Guys, Culver's)? Or even more broadly with IHOP (NYSE:DIN), Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) or Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)?

