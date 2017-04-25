Einhorn takes new stakes in Conduent and Perrigo; cuts some shorts

After a number of large guidance cuts, David Einhorn sees Perrigo's (PRGO -0.2% ) earnings forecast as achievable, according to Greenlight Capital's Q1 letter, as reported by Bloomberg.

Another new long is Conduent (NYSE:CNDT), which the Greenlight team sees as burdened with "underearning" contracts it can renegotiate and exit.

Closed shorts include Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG), LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB), and RPC (NYSE:RES). Also closed (with a loss) are shorts in three Canadian lenders after Greenlight's oil and credit loss thesis didn't play out.

Greenlight returned 1.3% after fees in Q1 vs. the S&P 500's 6.1%.