Reuters: GE in talks with Irish company for Chilean wind power venture

GE is in talks with an independent Irish energy producer to provide turbines for wind farms to be developed in Chile, Reuters reports.

GE likely would take an equity stake in the projects, which would be financed with a mixture of equity and debt, according to the report.

It is not clear what percentage of the project would be funded by each party, but Mainstream Renewable Power has said the wind farms would require a total investment of up to $1.6B.

A partnership would mark the second such deal between GE and Mainstream; last year, the two said they were teaming up for $2B-plus of investments in wind power in Vietnam.