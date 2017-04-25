Treasury bubble set to burst - Templeton's Hasenstab

A bit of a bond king in his own right, the manager of, among others, Franklin Templeton's $40B Global Bond Fund tells Bloomberg TV that buying long-dated Treasurys is akin to walking on a lake in April - still frozen, but going to crack.

He sees higher inflation brought on by a tight jobs market, a Fed behind the curve, and the retreat of overseas buyers.

10- and 30-year Treasurys at around 2.5% are far from safe-haven assets thanks to the "tremendous amount of principal risk" that can come with even a relatively modest move in rates.

