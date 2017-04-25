Stifel Nicolaus weighs in on Hasbro

Stifel Nicolaus maintains a Hold rating on Hasbro (HAS -0.6% ) on a lukewarm assessment of the company's Q1 earnings report.

"We view this as a low-quality earnings beat, but considering the company's favorable POS trends/retail inventory position/strong entertainment line-up, we've made modest upward revisions to estimates," reads the firm's note.

Stifel moves its price target to just $100 on its view that valuation is rich at 20.6X 2017 EPS. Hasbro traded as high as $104.14 yesterday.

