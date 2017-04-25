Globalstar, Straight Path climbing amid spectrum battle

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) -- a fellow small wireless spectrum holder along with Straight Path Communications -- is up 6.4% and hitting points last seen last June in the wake of the latter's news that a large multinational telecom is topping AT&T's buyout bid.

That's surely Verizon, though neither company is commenting. Straight Path has been gaining throughout the day, now up 15.3% and well over the bid price received (current quote $127.88 vs. new buyout bid for $104.64), in anticipation of an all-out bidding war for the company's millimeter wave spectrum, which will give the winner an inside track to 5G development.

"Clearly ultra-high band spectrum is a critical part of both AT&T and Verizon's 5G plans," writes Wells Fargo's Jennifer Fritzsche. "We believe it fair to assume (Verizon) would like to add to this part of its spectrum portfolio with the Straight Path assets."