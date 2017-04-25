Ninth 'Star Wars' set for May 2019; Indy, 'Frozen 2' get dates

Walt Disney (DIS +1.5% ) has set some much-anticipated release dates for big films in its upcoming slate.

Star Wars: Episode IX, the completion to a nine-film saga, will head into theaters May 24, 2019. Meanwhile, the next Indiana Jones picture (the fifth one) will be delayed a year, from July 19, 2019 to July 10, 2020, and its first date will go to live-action The Lion King instead.

Frozen 2, meanwhile, heads to theaters Nov. 27, 2019.

The eighth Star Wars picture, like The Force Awakens and Rogue One before it, is coming out in December -- so the ninth film heading to summer along with a "young Han Solo movie" set for May 25, 2018, will get back to summer releases for the series.

WSJ's Ben Fritz deadpans: "I suspect Minecraft movie and Dr. Dolittle will not be staying on Memorial Day weekend 2019 up against Star Wars IX."