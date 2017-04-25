Ovid Therapeutics on deck for IPO

New York City-based Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) is set for its IPO of 5M shares of common stock at $15 - 17.

The biopharmaceutical firm develops drugs to treat rare neurological disorders. Its lead product candidate is Phase 2-stage OV101 for the treatment of Angelman syndrome, an inherited condition often misdiagnosed as cerebral palsy or autism. It is also in Phase 1 development for Fragile X syndrome. OV101 is a differentiated GABA agonist that targets diminished tonic inhibition, abnormal neurological signaling associated with a range of brain disorders.

Candidate #2 is OV935, in Phase 1b/2a for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies including Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Tuberous Sclerosis Complex. It is a highly selective inhibitor of an enzyme called cholesterol 24-hydroxylase that is predominantly expressed in the brain where it plays a key role in maintaining normal levels of cholesterol. It is being developed in partnership with Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:TKPYY).

2016 Financials ($M): Operating Expenses: 22.5 (+70.8%); Net Loss: (22.4) (-70.3%); Cash Burn: (17.8) (-224.6%).