Hyatt to expand namesake brand in Middle East

Hyatt (H +1.2% ) announces plans to expand the footprint of its Hyatt brand in the Middle East.

The company says it signed management agreements for 14 Hyatt-branded hotels -- including new openings for the Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, and Hyatt House brands.

The new deal will would double Hyatt’s brand presence in the Middle East.

“We believe the new agreements being announced today, along with the previously announced properties under development, demonstrate growing confidence among owners and developers in the strength of Hyatt-branded hotels in the Middle East and GCC,” says Hyatt exec Peter Norman.

Source: Press Release