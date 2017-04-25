All eyes on Anthem ahead of Q1 earnings release tomorrow

Anthem's (ANTM +2.4% ) premarket release of Q1 results tomorrow is drawing an inordinate amount of interest following Express Scripts' disclosure that its contract with the health insurer will not be renewed beyond 2019.

Consensus view for the quarter is non-GAAP EPS of $3.86 on revenues of $21.3B (Yahoo Finance). On March 15, the company announced that it expects to earn at least $11.11 per share for the year.

JPMorgan says a contract extension with ESRX would be preferable considering the cost and disruption of switching its PBM, unless it can get better pricing from CVS or OptumRx. Anthem has declared to the market that it overpays by $3B per year compared to prevailing market rates. In addition, it appears that ESRX could dip further into the annual savings well ($1.35B compared to the $1B that it has offered) if it elects to do so. Assuming a 20% flow-through to shareholders, a revised bid could add $0.61 to earnings, which could double in 2020 if EBITDA/script falls to the $1.50 - 2.00 range which Aetna is believed to be earning under its contract with CVS.

Stifel says ANTM is "locking itself into a disadvantaged position" by refusing to negotiate with ESRX which could pressure shares.

Source: Bloomberg