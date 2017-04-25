Gazprom to boost share of EU gas market despite rivals, CEO Miller says

The planned Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia's Arctic fields to Germany will boost Russia's share of the European gas market despite competition from Qatar and the U.S., and much less fuel will transit through Ukraine, Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) CEO Alexei Miller says.

Customers are requesting more gas this year, and Gazprom believes in the next 15 years it can provide the bulk of an additional 100B cm/year for Europe, which is needed by 2035 as domestic output falls, Miller tells Reuters.

Gazprom's Western partners - including Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) and OMV (OTC:OMVJF) - agreed yesterday to provide half the financing for the €9.5B ($10.3B) pipeline, removing a major hurdle for a Russian plan to pump more gas to Europe from 2019.