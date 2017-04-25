LabCorp extends process improvement initiative to Covance, $30M charge planned to cover costs associated with job cuts and facility closures; shares slip 4%

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH -3.7% ) plans to expand its LaunchPad business process improvement initiative to its Covance Drug Development unit. The two-phase plan will be implemented over three years.

The aim of the first phase is to better align Covance's resources with its near-term outlook, an action that will result in job cuts this year. The company says it will save ~$20M pretax in 2017 and ~$45M each year thereafter with a reduction in workforce and closure of certain facilities. It plans to record a total charge of $30M this year to cover severance costs and expenses associated with shuttering the sites.

The second phase will focus on long-term structural changes designed to create a more efficient business model. Additional details will be provided later this year.