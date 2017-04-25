T-Mobile +2% as analysts boost targets on growth, M&A prospects

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is up 2% today and setting a new 52-week high after yesterday's earnings report showed more market share growth, and analyst eyes turned toward future gains and potential M&A activity, with an industry quiet period wrapping up tomorrow.

Several boosted price targets: Oppenheimer raised its to $75 from $70, implying near-14% upside from yesterday's close. Meanwhile, Cowen raised its target to $70 from $67, and Pacific Crest went to $72 from $70.

Cowen's Colby Synesael suggests T-Mobile could be part of acquisition talk either as a buyer or a seller, with "everything on the table." And Macquarie's Amy Yong says management seemed clear on its call that mobile Internet will drive M&A with a convergence between wireline and wireless. She's set a price target of $67, up from $65.

Oppenheimer's Tim Horan says T-Mobile is still attractive on a stand-alone basis, without merging with Sprint or another partner.