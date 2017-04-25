Pricing and traffic up at Panera Bread

Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA) reports comparable bakery-cafe sales increased 5.3% in Q1 at company-operated stores. Total comparable sales growth came in at +2.6%, level with the consensus estimate.

Pricing was up 2% and transactions were 1.7% higher.

Digital sales accounted for 26% of sales during the quarter.

Cost of food and paper products -110 bps to 28.4% of sales.

Labor costs +140 bps to 33.4% of sales.

Operating profit rate +150 bps to 9.8%.

Previously: Panera Bread EPS in-line, beats on revenue (April 25)