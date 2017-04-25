Wynn Resorts gains after profit beat

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) shoots up 3.54% in AH trading after Q1 adjusted property EBITDA tops estimates, $$28M vs. $376M.

Wynn Palace generated $476M of revenue during the quarter to help offset lower levels from other properties, while Las Vegas properties generated $413M. The cccupancy rate in Vegas soared to 85.5% vs. 81.7% a year ago. REVPAR was up 11% to $269.

Revenue from Wynn Macau was down 3.5% Y/Y $587M. Adjusted property EBITDA from Wynn Macau was down 5% to $181M.

