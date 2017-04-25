AT&T revenues dip as wireless equipment sales slide

AT&T (T -0.2% ) is up 1.2% now in choppy early postmarket action after reporting Q1 earnings that met profit expectations but recorded a billion-dollar miss on revenues.

Consolidated revenues slipped 2.8% on "record-low equipment sales" in wireless. EPS fell on a headline basis, but adjusted EPS grew to $0.74 (in line) from a year-ago $0.72.

Cash from operations was $9.2B; free cash flow came to $3.2B.

Revenues by segment: Business Solutions, $16.85B (down 4.3%); Entertainment Group, $12.6B (down 0.3%); Consumer Mobility, $7.74B (down 7.1%); International, $1.9B (up 15.7%).

It added 2.7M net wireless customers: 2.1M in the U.S. and 633,000 in Mexico. Postpaid phone churn hit a best ever 0.9% in the U.S., while overall wireless postpaid churn was 1.12% including tablet churn. Numbers suggest it lost nearly 350,000 postpaid phone subs.

It's dropped providing consolidated revenue guidance due to "unpredictability" of wireless handset sales, but following its FirstNet contract award, it's forecasting full-year EPS (without any Time Warner impact) growing in mid-single digits, expansion in its adjusted operating margin, capex of around $22B and free cash flow around $18B.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

